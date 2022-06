I got the North race cars rear 5 lug conversion with the e brake cables, and I just noticed after having pulled the brake a dozen times or so over the last few months (car's not being driven, not road worthy just yet) that the inner jacket is chaffed off from rubbing on the metal end/grommet piece or whatever you'd like to call it. How can I fix this? It definitely won't last long with actual use. Thanks in advance!