I didnt see where anyone talked about the eco boost on here. Im using my phone so i may have missed it.

What are everyones thoughts on them? Im lookin at 2017 with 20k miles.

What basic mods are you doing with them, im guessing a intercooler, cold air, blow off, exhaust wether be cat back or axle back. Also the car in looking at is a 6speed, how are those compared to the 10 speed auto. Thanks