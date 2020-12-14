95fiveoooh
New Member
-
- Feb 17, 2019
-
- 28
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 28
I didnt see where anyone talked about the eco boost on here. Im using my phone so i may have missed it.
What are everyones thoughts on them? Im lookin at 2017 with 20k miles.
What basic mods are you doing with them, im guessing a intercooler, cold air, blow off, exhaust wether be cat back or axle back. Also the car in looking at is a 6speed, how are those compared to the 10 speed auto. Thanks
What are everyones thoughts on them? Im lookin at 2017 with 20k miles.
What basic mods are you doing with them, im guessing a intercooler, cold air, blow off, exhaust wether be cat back or axle back. Also the car in looking at is a 6speed, how are those compared to the 10 speed auto. Thanks