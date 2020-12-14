Eco boost.

95fiveoooh

95fiveoooh

New Member
Feb 17, 2019
28
0
1
28
red bluff
I didnt see where anyone talked about the eco boost on here. Im using my phone so i may have missed it.
What are everyones thoughts on them? Im lookin at 2017 with 20k miles.
What basic mods are you doing with them, im guessing a intercooler, cold air, blow off, exhaust wether be cat back or axle back. Also the car in looking at is a 6speed, how are those compared to the 10 speed auto. Thanks
 

