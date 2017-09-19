a91what said: I am building a 393w right now, you are going to leave alot behind running those heads and cam. The 351 wants air to breath and a factory cam for a 302 is downright tiny in a 351.

You can retain stock idle and drivability by running a cam with a wider lobe separation angle, a 110-112 will be choppier than a 114. Click to expand...

If there is more to be had, great! I think a bump in compression and aluminum heads. But the camshaft I feel is matched to the computer. I put the cobra roller rockers in there to compensate for the larger displacement. There is also the fact that I am having so much fun driving it! I don’t doubt that there is more power, but with non-variable valve timing everything is a trade-off. Then you have to tune and you get your “number” on the dyno but as you drive it to the convenience store you have to keep your foot on the throttle a little to keep it running at the light. I beat the crap out of this car and on the street that means shifting around 4k. On the highway I can turn most in to little dots in my mirror. I am preaching... I know, but it’s because I just drive this car. I don’t have oil pressure or coolant temp gauges and the engine light is always on because TAB and TAD solenoids are gone but I drive it 30 miles each way to work 3 - 4 times a week. In NJ they pump your gas and I tell the guy or gal to fill it up regular unleaded. Add to that my car isn’t 100%! The air conditioning isn’t hooked up, there is an audible header leak, etc. Yes there is no replacement for displacement, and your 393 is gonna punish my 351, but you’re not gonna have MORE fun than I’m having driving this car on the street! You’ll have more fun than me at the dragstrip... and I’m fine with that.