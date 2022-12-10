Hi all,



I just recently swapped my 1988 Mustang Alternator as it didn't seem to be charging the battery, etc. I've swapped it in successfully, wired it up, and confirmed when the car is running I'm seeing around 14.25V or so which to me indicates the battery is getting a steady charge from the alternator.



After driving around the neighborhood a bit today to get better with stick shift, I stalled out (still learning standard -- car was passed down from the loss of my father). Tried to turn it over and there was no charge it seemed. I used my battery jumper and was able to get the car running again until I got it home (it did take a while on my jumpstart which is odd -- usually this gives the charge immediately).



When I got home and turned the car off, I noticed all the interior lights etc, were out and not illuminating in any fashion. I tried to jump it again with my jumpstart and this time it seemed like there was no power making it to the cabin or starter. I even tried taking my multimeter to a few fuses in the interior fuse box and I'm seeing no voltage on any of the fuses (but in the engine bay I see 13-14v at the battery).



I looked at the infamous starter solenoid and I couldn't quite tell if anything was wrong with it, but I also don't see any fuses in or out of the solenoid FWIW so I'm not leaning towards a fuseable link being bad unless I'm missing something.



A few minutes ago I went out to the car, rolled the power windows up, and attempted to turn it over and it lost cabin lighting again and it's back to behaving like there's no power. I'm aware it's charging, but what would explain the nearly total loss of electric as I'd anticipate there's some residual.



At this point I doubt the battery is the issue, but I'm wondering where my electrical issues are likely stemming from? Part of me is leaning towards rewiring the whole alternator wire harness, but the fact that I see 14v when the car is on and 13v or so when I turn it off would indicate that it's getting a charge.



Any ideas? Thanks in advance and happy to provide pictures, video, or clarification wherever I can.