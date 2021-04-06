Engine Bay and Undercarriage wash?

I'm gearing up for a in-depth degrease and wash for the engine bay (and undercarriage) on my 93. What is the best technique for using cleaners and washing given the paint in the engine bay isn't clear coated? I'd like to know the approach, what brushes, degreasers (dilutions), etc. you use.



The top end is off along with most of the hoses so I have a lot of access. Alternator is covered, intake holes taped up, and the connectors are all taped up. I'll be doing this on my lift so that I can be as thorough as possible.