As long as I can remember when my 1992 mustang gt is warm, and after it's been shut off the engine will not start unless I hit full throttle. I'm curios if anyone has seen this failure mode, and if there is a known fix, of things I might look for?

The strange part is when the engine is cold it will fire on initial try every time, which seems strange to me.

>347 stroker
>victor jr cylinder heads
>performer RPM II intake
>24 lbs injectors
>stock computer
>matched MAS for injector size
>fuel pressure is stable when looking at a fuel pressure gauge


IMG_2729.jpg IMG_2303.jpg
 

