As long as I can remember when my 1992 mustang gt is warm, and after it's been shut off the engine will not start unless I hit full throttle. I'm curios if anyone has seen this failure mode, and if there is a known fix, of things I might look for?The strange part is when the engine is cold it will fire on initial try every time, which seems strange to me.>347 stroker>victor jr cylinder heads>performer RPM II intake>24 lbs injectors>stock computer>matched MAS for injector size>fuel pressure is stable when looking at a fuel pressure gauge