Extinguisher in your stang ?

Steel1

Steel1

Mustang Master
Aug 18, 2017
1,093
492
113
51
Connecticut
Back story....So Sunday afternoon, after doing home projects all weekend, I figured I'd carve out some time to take the Fox body for a ride, haven't had a chance
to even start it in 3 weeks.
I even asked the wife if she wanted to go and to my surprise she said yes, normally she wants nothing to do with that "loud obnoxious car"..lol.
Wasn't sure what I had for fuel so I keyed the car on to check and was happy it was a 1/2 tank, ran back in the house told to grab my wallet.
When I got back in the garage I could smell fuel..oh no...sniffed around, smell was coming from under the hood. Poked around and noticed a clamp on my rear fuel crossover
line was leaking, checked the rest and they all seemed loose. Only one of the three would tighten up the rest seemed stripped.
Keep in mind this is on my 393w where I had to lengthen the crossovers for the wider block, built it a few years ago and widened them with EFI hose / EFI rated clamps.
Thank the Lord I noticed it before I took off with the wife , could have been catastrophic !
Well so much for a cruise, upper intake off , disconnect and removed fuel rail , will be getting new hose and clamps just to be safe. Probably going to use the Pex style
crimp clamps this time.

Needless to say I had to tell my wife in shame it was a no go, I'm sure she laughed under her breath and will probably never agree to ride in it again !

With all that said I was talking with my buddy and he was surprised I didn't have an extinguisher in the car, I'll have one in there from now on.
Thinking about it more it really makes sense when you consider the age of these cars and the fact that most have had some form of modification,
the potential is there.
Am I in the minority here as far as having one in the car ?
 

74stang2togo

74stang2togo

I need something stupid to play with
Mod Dude
Mar 7, 2002
7,903
3,753
224
Back story....So Sunday afternoon, after doing home projects all weekend, I figured I'd carve out some time to take the Fox body for a ride, haven't had a chance
to even start it in 3 weeks.
I even asked the wife if she wanted to go and to my surprise she said yes, normally she wants nothing to do with that "loud obnoxious car"..lol.
Wasn't sure what I had for fuel so I keyed the car on to check and was happy it was a 1/2 tank, ran back in the house told to grab my wallet.
When I got back in the garage I could smell fuel..oh no...sniffed around, smell was coming from under the hood. Poked around and noticed a clamp on my rear fuel crossover
line was leaking, checked the rest and they all seemed loose. Only one of the three would tighten up the rest seemed stripped.
Keep in mind this is on my 393w where I had to lengthen the crossovers for the wider block, built it a few years ago and widened them with EFI hose / EFI rated clamps.
Thank the Lord I noticed it before I took off with the wife , could have been catastrophic !
Well so much for a cruise, upper intake off , disconnect and removed fuel rail , will be getting new hose and clamps just to be safe. Probably going to use the Pex style
crimp clamps this time.

Needless to say I had to tell my wife in shame it was a no go, I'm sure she laughed under her breath and will probably never agree to ride in it again !

With all that said I was talking with my buddy and he was surprised I didn't have an extinguisher in the car, I'll have one in there from now on.
Thinking about it more it really makes sense when you consider the age of these cars and the fact that most have had some form of modification,
the potential is there.
Am I in the minority here as far as having one in the car ?
I used to have one in my car, it expired and my lazy ass didn't get a replacement. After a dryer fire in my garage earlier this year, which was a non-disaster thanks to the fire extinguisher in the garage, I really like having fire extinguishers around.
 
