First fire up non start

I will start with, yes, I know, there are or is an amazing shared checklist for problem seeking. I have read it, followed it and at this time, have lost my way.



I just installed my motor, deleted some things (Vacumme related), rewired and tucked most wires not on the firewall, now have a microsquirt ECU. It is a 302 to 351w swap project.



Upon first time start it just cranked, nothing. I checked fuel pressure and it took three key turns to get to 40 but would not start from there. I have an inline spark tester and it shows all plugs are firing. I pulled the Dist and hooked it up and rotated it to hear injector action, which seemed like some are not firing (Next check, noid light is coming tomorrow).



So it seems I have some fuel, some spark but not sure on injectors. Howvere, all injector plugs check out with volatage simliar (minor draw) to the battery. The plugs firing shows me the coil is good.



I questions the starter and the MS tune as the car cranks SUPER slow when compared to anything else I have (Car, truck, sled), its slow.



After I check the injectors (Noid light) and varify they are firing, and spark is already varified, should i?

1. Swap fuel pumps, which I have a 255 not in it yet, rolling on stock?

2. Swap injectors as they are not hig h price ones and maybe not flowing correctly (47ln EV6 now)?

3. Change the starter, maybe it's junk (It was fine when I pulled the OG 5.0)?

4. Tune issue (Which I do not think it is. A91 hooked me up)?

5. Adjust cranking speed on the MS file?



Again, I know there is a checklist. I have seen it. But I feel I am into a few systems and wondering what is next.



Any help or suggestions would be appreciated. As this is a new motor I am struggling with trying to start ittoo many times and messing up something on the break-in (351w motor).