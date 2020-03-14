Progress Thread First Foxbody 408 Stroker

Hello this is my first foxbody and it’s not perfect but it’s unique for sure and I love it it needs little things like power windows hooked back up possibly fixed the tranny is a cobra t5 so the Speedo cable connector is different so I’m not getting a speed and minor things like a tune up but it’s a 408w stroker here is a picture of it today
The body has only 91,000 miles This is Day 1 and will be around in my little family for years and I hope to share all my progress with you

View: https://youtu.be/icGvua8uiHU



Kabuki_notch said:
Congrats on the purchase any plans for it?
Thank you the Price was just right. I plan to repaint it for sure I’m gonna see what it has for internal I wouldn’t mind procharging it but I want to learn more about these cars and the engine before I do anything crazy with it . It already scares the crap out of me haha
 
