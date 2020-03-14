Hello this is my first foxbody and it’s not perfect but it’s unique for sure and I love it it needs little things like power windows hooked back up possibly fixed the tranny is a cobra t5 so the Speedo cable connector is different so I’m not getting a speed and minor things like a tune up but it’s a 408w stroker here is a picture of it todayThe body has only 91,000 miles This is Day 1 and will be around in my little family for years and I hope to share all my progress with you-Serb