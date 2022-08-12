Super charged 1990 mustang noise?

So I went to look at a foxbody today 1990 notch back with a great body almost zero rust, the guy doesn’t know what’s done to the motor other than waht u can see on the surface, and is running off the fuel managment system form the kit meaning it was never dyno tuned, but idk what this noice is do you guys have any idea. And with the unknown motor work do you think that’s a turn off it’s 11k the car sounds to idle great and doesn’t stumble even under heavy load seems to run well and needs minor pieces. Think it’s worth the price. This would be my first foxbody fyi!

View: https://youtube.com/shorts/rR7ZyH0AxSU?feature=share
 

rednotch said:
What did the tag on the blower say.. Sounds not the greatest from a phone but sounds like an v2, I'd check the end play on it.
It is actully a v3 blower and it doesn’t sound great the car sounds like it runs good but sowmthing about that super charger sounded off
 
gavin12 said:
It is actully a v3 blower and it doesn’t sound great the car sounds like it runs good but sowmthing about that super charger sounded off
rednotch said:
What did the tag on the blower say.. Sounds not the greatest from a phone but sounds like an v2, I'd check the end play on it.
the guy said he belives it’s the super charger itself and the super charger is supposed to actully be new he doesn’t know for sure as he’s not the one who installed it but he said it’s always sounded like that for him, he said it doesn’t whistle like the others
