Super charged 1990 mustang noise?

So I went to look at a foxbody today 1990 notch back with a great body almost zero rust, the guy doesn’t know what’s done to the motor other than waht u can see on the surface, and is running off the fuel managment system form the kit meaning it was never dyno tuned, but idk what this noice is do you guys have any idea. And with the unknown motor work do you think that’s a turn off it’s 11k the car sounds to idle great and doesn’t stumble even under heavy load seems to run well and needs minor pieces. Think it’s worth the price. This would be my first foxbody fyi!