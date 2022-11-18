By chance would anyone have a scanned copy of the instruction manual for the Ford Motorsport SVO device pictured? The part number is 92EM-6000-A0 and it is dated 3/6/1994.
Background: I just acquired a '90 LX 5.0 and am collecting info on the various aftermarket parts that were added. I get the basic function as a modifier to the ECU to up the RPM limit and force a specific air/fuel ratio. I was hoping to get a copy of the manual to better understand the details and the specific meaning of the individual settings (a dial under each of the two plastic plugs on the face panel).
