Digital Tuning Ford Motorsport SVO - RPM Limit - Air/Fuel Modifier (92EM-6000-A0)

New Member
Nov 18, 2022
2
0
1
By chance would anyone have a scanned copy of the instruction manual for the Ford Motorsport SVO device pictured? The part number is 92EM-6000-A0 and it is dated 3/6/1994.

Background: I just acquired a '90 LX 5.0 and am collecting info on the various aftermarket parts that were added. I get the basic function as a modifier to the ECU to up the RPM limit and force a specific air/fuel ratio. I was hoping to get a copy of the manual to better understand the details and the specific meaning of the individual settings (a dial under each of the two plastic plugs on the face panel).
 

  IMG_5172.jpeg
    IMG_5172.jpeg
    47.8 KB · Views: 3
