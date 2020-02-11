Suspension Foxbody sitting lower in the back.

A

amkullar

Member
Apr 24, 2019
13
3
13
26
Vancouver bc
Hey guys.
So. I bought my foxbody last year and it was slammed on Cut Eibach lowering springs. I wanted to go back to stock height for the time being and put in Moog Stock springs. I've had the springs in for about 6 months and the car sits much higher in the front then it does in the rear. I'm not sure what the issue is wondering if anyone can help. I know the cars been 5 lug converted with a Lincoln Mark vii rear end, so wondering if that may be the issue. Still have the stock quad shock and looks like yellow Manroe shocks.
 

Attachments

