Hey guys.

So. I bought my foxbody last year and it was slammed on Cut Eibach lowering springs. I wanted to go back to stock height for the time being and put in Moog Stock springs. I've had the springs in for about 6 months and the car sits much higher in the front then it does in the rear. I'm not sure what the issue is wondering if anyone can help. I know the cars been 5 lug converted with a Lincoln Mark vii rear end, so wondering if that may be the issue. Still have the stock quad shock and looks like yellow Manroe shocks.