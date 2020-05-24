For Sale FS: "Mystery Muffler" - Axle Back Exhaust

Got a few parts I don't need anymore. I was going to use some of these on my 2014 GT but am focusing more on my Fox Body Project so I'm trying to get rid of some of these parts that are just sitting in my garage.

The axle backs are an unknown brand, possibly a custom job with some sort of bullet muffler. If you want to hear what they sound like, I made a video on comparing them with the Roush ABs here.

I got them second hand from a member on another mustang forum. They are in good shape, not sure of the mileage but I had them on my car for a little over a week. I think they sound pretty good but they were a little too loud for me (I'm getting old). They are pretty light weight, lighter than the Roush ABs and the tips look/fit great on the stock rear end. Asking $125. I'm in Northern Virginia (Fredericksburg area) but willing to discuss shipping.
IMG-0511.jpg IMG-0512.jpg IMG-0513.jpg IMG-0514.jpg
 

