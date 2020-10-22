Got a couple of parts for sale from my 2014 GT. The Steeda Tri-Ax short throw shifter is a little bit dirty but it's close to new. I had it on my car for approximately 1,000 miles. All hardware included (there's a little spring that came with it too for adjustments but it's not in the pictures). $150Also getting rid of my Barton shifter bracket. This has approximately 33,000 miles on it but it's in good shape. Asking $30.Located in Northern Virginia. Will consider shipping.