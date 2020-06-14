For Sale FS: Roush Axle Backs

DudeStang

DudeStang

Active Member
Apr 30, 2017
210
101
53
For sale: Roush axle backs for 2011-2014 Mustangs. I had these on my 2014 GT for about five years, approximately 60k miles. As you can see from the pics, they could use a little bit of TLC but I haven’t had any issues as far as leaks and they sound great. Getting rid of them because I want to go with something a slightly quieter.
DA0B2AF2-5798-4E80-B405-268498774DF2.jpeg
799C39EE-2698-47B4-8A3C-282008DCA20F.jpeg

33BEA3E8-0C61-43FC-BAF4-ACBAAC6FC0F9.jpeg
Asking $350. Located in Northern Virginia, willing to discuss shipping.
 
Last edited:

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
DudeStang “Mystery Mufflers” vs. Roush Axle Backs - Exhaust Comparison 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
Mycelus WTB/Trade Roush-axle back for 2014 GT Exhaust Parts 0
WIKD1 SOLD Roush Axle-back Exhaust Stainless Steel With Round Tips Kit V6 2011-2014 Exhaust Parts 4
chancock82 SOLD 2005 - 2010 Mustang Gt Mac Axle Back Exhaust Like New Exhaust Parts 0
CoosawJack Roush Axle-back Mufflers?? 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 18
A Expired Roush Axle Back Exhaust For Sale Exhaust Parts 2
mikes2008gt Roush Axle Back Install 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 2
M Roush Axle Back 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 2
Alicia Keenan Williams Video: Roush Axle Back Exhaust On 2013 Gt/cs 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 14
Mistr27 ROUSH AXLE BACK EXHAUST ON A 2013 GT!!!! 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 12
P Best price on Roush axle-back 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 5
M Roush Axle Back Rocks! 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 8
K FS: Roush Axle Back 2011 V6 3.7l Exhaust Parts 1
Sparty92 Roush axle-backs installed 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 3
R 2007 Roush Stage 3 The Welcome Wagon 0
L New to this site just bought a 2007 Roush 427 Stage 3 Mustang GT The Welcome Wagon 1
V For Sale Will a roush exhaust for a 2014 gt for a 2014 v6 Exhaust Parts 0
Kylor Need help pricing 2000 Roush Stage 2 What is it Worth?!?!? 12
L Working Roush Hood 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
GDMCSMITH 2015 ROUSH Mustang Warrior S/C 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 0
A 2005 mustang roush stage 1 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
A 2015 Mustang GT Roush cold air misfire 2015+ Specific Tech 0
elarm1 What's it Worth? 18" Sn-95 Roush wheels worth What is it Worth?!?!? 0
Mr.Roush02 2002 Roush mustang Allen Supercharged serpentine belt routing SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
R roush super charger from 2014 mustang gt to 2016? 2015+ Specific Tech 0
T Help Pricing a 2017 Roush 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 2
S Roush r2650 Supercharger has no WHINE 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 2
S New 2019 GT, installed Roush supercharger 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 2
O Zex on my 2010 Roush. 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
G 2011 ROUSH STAGE 1. The Welcome Wagon 1
B For Sale 2008 Roush 428R Mustang S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
B What's it Worth? 2008 Roush 428R Mustang What is it Worth?!?!? 0
S Roush hood struts 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
B 2006 Roush Upholstery Ki The Welcome Wagon 0
A For Sale Roush 20" Wheels and Tires. Wheels Tires Brakes 1
0 Backfire and stall, won’t crank 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
N 2019 GT supercharger...roush or whipple? 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 4
M Mark Viii Motor Swap into 99 V6 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
N Deciding on which rims and tires to buy so there is no gap in the wheel well. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
N New s550 Roush charged owner whine ? 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 0
R 2015 mustang gt roush super charged 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 3
codemonkey For Sale 2001 Roush Mustang GT - 13,339 Original Miles SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
Steve427R Roush New member anxious to get his Roush Mustang on the road again... Special Production 1
G Street/Drag tires for 2013 Roush 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
H My Roush Exhaust not loud at all 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 0
Igofaster13 Roush Real '99 Roush or clone? Pics Special Production 4
Mr_cad3 Roush 2001 Roush production numbers Special Production 0
Mr_cad3 2001 Roush gt no marker/tail lights SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
J For Sale 2012 Roush RS3 for sale / $37,698, San Diego, CA. S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
D Roush pulley options? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
Similar threads
Top Bottom