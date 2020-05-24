For Sale FS: Shelby Shock Tower Brace, OEM shocks, springs, etc

DudeStang

DudeStang

Active Member
Apr 30, 2017
448
227
53
Got a few parts I don't need anymore. I was going to use some of these on my 2014 GT but am focusing more on my Fox Body Project so I'm trying to get rid of some of these parts that are just sitting in my garage.

I have this Shelby shock tower brace. I got it brand new from CJ Pony Parts but never ended up installing it. It could use some cleaning and polishing (it's the raw metal, unpainted finish) but it's pretty much good as new. Asking $75. I'm in Northern Virginia (Fredericksburg area) but willing to discuss shipping parts.
IMG-0515.jpg IMG-0516.jpg

Also have a set of Steeda front and rear sway bars. I bought these second hand from someone on another forum but just never ended up putting them on. I believe the previous owner said they had a few thousand miles on them. The only thing I did with them was clean up some rust on the tip of the front bar and painted over it. Asking $180.

IMG-0518.jpg IMG-0517.jpg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


DudeStang

DudeStang

Active Member
Apr 30, 2017
448
227
53
Update - sway bars are sold. Strut tower brace still available, along with a few other parts I need to get rid of.

Shelby rear shock tower brace - has less than 2k miles on it, still pretty much new - $65
430AF7D6-E98B-4F35-8C7D-D14C7FAA3F4E.jpeg

-SR performance front lowering springs - unsure of mileage but I have the rears on my car, I bought the full set from the same guy and they’ve been great (I have Roush springs on the front) - $25
8ED6CC1F-5C43-46B0-A339-F2070F0DDCD2.jpeg
-OEM front lower control arms - approximately 55k miles. Free to anyone who can pick them up. I’m in Northern Virginia.
C4FF151E-A83A-4BA3-8E0A-C56A8C9CCB61.jpeg

-OEM front struts and springs, approximately 35k miles. I have both but the other spring and strut are in a box - $25
DA8D4749-0097-4A0A-B178-CCD4A2E62FCB.jpeg

OEM rear shocks and springs, approximately 33k miles - $25
3E1CCF72-6BC0-4AE6-B1AA-0A6832DDF658.jpeg
F15FEC18-D43D-4576-8EB8-603D8B530F41.jpeg
 
DudeStang

DudeStang

Active Member
Apr 30, 2017
448
227
53
Update - OEM suspension and SR lowering springs are sold. Shelby shock tower brace still available.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

DudeStang
For Sale FS: "Mystery Muffler" - Axle Back Exhaust
Replies
0
Views
396
Exhaust Parts
DudeStang
DudeStang
M
For Sale FS: 2000 Mustang GT Track Car / 62k Miles / 5k on Motor / Full Roll Cage / California / $5,000 OBO
Replies
0
Views
2K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
McSmash
M
C
Progress Thread Project Low buck GT convert
Replies
5
Views
595
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
creepsandcrawls
C
C
66 Suspension and Steering Rebuild
Replies
5
Views
1K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
2Blue2
2Blue2
africansnowowl
Progress Thread 87' GT rescue
Replies
16
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Cheapskate207
Cheapskate207
Top Bottom