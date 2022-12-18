Electrical Fuel gauge problem

I replaced the entire fuel pump and float assembly a month ago. Car wasn’t driven much for several years and noticed that the fuel gauge wasn’t reading correctly on startup a while back so figured the float had gotten fuel logged. Fuel gauge was showing about 1/3 or so with a full tank. I had a new fuel pump and float/sending unit installed. After the new install, fuel gauge still shows about the same. Also, cluster oil pressure gauge reads (and has for decades) readaround 60-70 psi at all temps which is pretty wrong based on the stepper oil pressure gauge that is installed. Other dash gauges (temp/volts) seem to be correct. I searched the forums but didn’t find much relevant info. I know that grounds can be an issue, but what other things do I need to check?
 

