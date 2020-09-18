Been lurking for a few months but finally scored the Mustang I was looking for so thought I would join in (and hopefully get some advice from people smarter than me). Really looking forward to learning it and having fun. Here's my 2001 GT. Just got it a few days so still learning about it and it's quirks.According to the person that I bought it from it has the following mods:Stage 2 Comp CamsLong tube headers (wrapped)Off-road X pipeAccel coil packsRpm 90mm intake elbow w/matching MAFTyphoon intake manifold21 LB injectorsUnderdrive performance pulleyFull fender intakeTokico shocksFord Performance sway barsH&R lowering springsBBK clutch cableBBK billet aluminum clutch pivotZoom Performance clutch and pressure plateXXR 53Adjustable strut top platesTR3650 transShort throw shifterN2MB WOT box