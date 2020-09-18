Greetings

Been lurking for a few months but finally scored the Mustang I was looking for so thought I would join in (and hopefully get some advice from people smarter than me). Really looking forward to learning it and having fun. Here's my 2001 GT. Just got it a few days so still learning about it and it's quirks.

According to the person that I bought it from it has the following mods:

Stage 2 Comp Cams
Long tube headers (wrapped)
Off-road X pipe
Accel coil packs
Rpm 90mm intake elbow w/matching MAF
Typhoon intake manifold
21 LB injectors
Underdrive performance pulley
Full fender intake
Tokico shocks
Ford Performance sway bars
H&R lowering springs
BBK clutch cable
BBK billet aluminum clutch pivot
Zoom Performance clutch and pressure plate
XXR 53
Adjustable strut top plates
TR3650 trans
Short throw shifter
N2MB WOT box
Screenshot_20200918-112634_3.png IMG_20200917_144837.jpg
 

