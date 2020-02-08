General GT/CS - Now the Official GTCS Thread, All Years

rjdboss94

Member
Mar 23, 2006
4
1
13
Just a question.Why isn't the GT/CS included in the this forum, as it is a limited production Mustang?
 

C

CrazyOkie

New Member
Aug 15, 2020
11
0
1
54
Pittsburgh
That's a great question! I was thinking same thing. I'm looking to get a new car, most likely a new Mustang (my 4th). Seriously considering a new GT/CS.
I suspect what's required is someone to do the legwork to get VIN numbers, etc. From looking at a Roush Mustang as well, those are pretty carefully tracked by Roush. Shelby's are probably similar. But with the GT/CS, Ford doesn't seem to track that info so it would be hard to be sure they're genuine factory original GT/CS and not modified to look like it.
 
C

CrazyOkie

New Member
Aug 15, 2020
11
0
1
54
Pittsburgh
Noobz347 said:
Now, there is nothing at all that is preventing you from making a GTCS thread in the appropriate forum. I bet you'd get a lot of responses. Personally, I love the S197 GTCS. Probably one of my favorite Mustangs ever.
Click to expand...
yeah, if that's what I decide to get then might be willing to do that. Would be fun. Thanks!
I'm waiting on a decision whether or not I get tenure. Expecting a positive result but don't want to pull the trigger on a new car until I know for certain, if I don't get it I will have to relocate. Once that's decided though, I'm looking at two possibilities. One is an 05 Roush (Sport package) with super low mileage and the other is a new 2020 GT/CS. Definitely want something a little above and beyond just a base GT.
 
Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
28,582
10,579
224
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
Well... It appears I have egg on my face. I just looked and we do have thread filters for the Bullitt and the Mach1.

So, I'll make this thread the GTCS filter thread.

I've added it to the stickies and I'll make a note to add the filter this week.
 
