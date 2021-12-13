Hey guys,



What do you think? Did MRT send me the wrong part?



For 93 Gt vert.



Left h-pipe is stainless steel from MRT and the right is pacesetter aluminized from summit.



2 totally different pipes. The MRT has 4 oxygen sensor location and they are pointing upwards.



Tubing is different also.



Is it workable or should i send the MRT one back. Its stainless steel though, hard to find.



Thank you!



Joe