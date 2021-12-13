MUSTANGJOE
Hey guys,
What do you think? Did MRT send me the wrong part?
For 93 Gt vert.
Left h-pipe is stainless steel from MRT and the right is pacesetter aluminized from summit.
2 totally different pipes. The MRT has 4 oxygen sensor location and they are pointing upwards.
Tubing is different also.
Is it workable or should i send the MRT one back. Its stainless steel though, hard to find.
Thank you!
Joe
