Exhaust H-Pipe Question, wrong part?

Hey guys,

What do you think? Did MRT send me the wrong part?

For 93 Gt vert.

Left h-pipe is stainless steel from MRT and the right is pacesetter aluminized from summit.

2 totally different pipes. The MRT has 4 oxygen sensor location and they are pointing upwards.

Tubing is different also.

Is it workable or should i send the MRT one back. Its stainless steel though, hard to find.

Thank you!

Joe
 

Attachments

  • Screenshot_20211213-154641_Gallery.jpg
    Screenshot_20211213-154641_Gallery.jpg
    475.8 KB · Views: 4
  • Screenshot_20211213-154649_Gallery.jpg
    Screenshot_20211213-154649_Gallery.jpg
    470.5 KB · Views: 4
  • Screenshot_20211213-154654_Gallery.jpg
    Screenshot_20211213-154654_Gallery.jpg
    379.5 KB · Views: 4

