So this is posted ...somewhere "GT style explorer intakes $100 upper and lower GT40p heads complete, need refreshed $100/set"
I have a 89 HO. I know the HO manifolds and heads are better than the 302 and the Explorer parts work great on a 302. But how much better are they than HO parts? Is it worth it are these parts a good deal?
