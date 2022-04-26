Headlight switch

rotorhead22

rotorhead22

Active Member
Dec 17, 2020
119
67
38
61
Wesley Chapel, Florida
I should have addressed this when I had th dash out however the wires in the plug housing for the headlights keep pulling out and rather than order a new plastic piece, wait for the piece, receive notice that shipping is delayed, I just went old school. Found out wiper box under dash is fried also and I’m not going to spend $80 on somebody’s used part so I’m pretty sure that’s going to be a relay and three way toggle switch setup. Works in helicopters
 

