Headlight switch

I should have addressed this when I had th dash out however the wires in the plug housing for the headlights keep pulling out and rather than order a new plastic piece, wait for the piece, receive notice that shipping is delayed, I just went old school. Found out wiper box under dash is fried also and I’m not going to spend $80 on somebody’s used part so I’m pretty sure that’s going to be a relay and three way toggle switch setup. Works in helicopters