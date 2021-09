I am wondering what heads would be best for a e303 cam or a TFS1 cam. My original thought was gt40 heads because cheap and easy, but I have a little more to spend now so I am trying to explore best options. End goal is 325-400 flywheel hp. Right now is bone stock, have a ADOE trans (auto) and 3.73 gears that still need to be put in. Budget would be $1.5-2k or lower of course.