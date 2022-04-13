Engine Heads

Recently purchased a Comp Cams 35-556-8 at a very good deal; '90 Fox has Explorer upper/lower, Cobra MAF, larger TB, BBK 1 5/8 shorties, 3G, World Class T5, SVE 3-row. All stock internals thus far. Street car only, no track.

I've been told best bang for the buck on heads are GT40p, but will those work with the BBK headers? Want to do top end all at once for a little bump in HP. Got one in college and a daughter getting married, so $$$$ is a little tight at the moment :)
 
