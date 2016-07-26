Heidts Mustang Ii Info And 429/460 Swap

F

Fosixty

New Member
Jul 26, 2016
2
0
1
20
hey guys, I have a 68 coupe that I will be installing a heidts mustang II kit in. Will also be doing some other chassis mods to strengthen as well as a roll cage. I have read plenty of threads about why or why not to do the mII kit but I think it's my best option and I would like plenty of room to house my 385 series 532 stroker we are building. I am only 17 years old so I don't have a lot of experience but I have my dad to fall back on. I will be doing all the work I can myself but will ask for help from my dad or forum members when needed. This will not be a daily driver but more of a cruise night car and maybe a car show or two along with an occasional drag race.

For anyone with experience with a heidts kit I would like to know if you had any trouble fitting a c6 into the stock trans tunnel?

Any luck getting off the shelf headers to fit?

Did you do a drop spindle or regular spindle ? And your thoughts on that.

What did u do as far as motor mounts and does your motor fit under a stock hood?

Thanks so much!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


horse sence

horse sence

That $5 hooker turn out to be a guy
Mod Dude
Nov 29, 1999
9,219
3,672
233
Wile Coyote's stunt double
A big block C6 will probably have a few issues fitting into a 68 because the bell housing is taller than a small block C6 .
A few modifications will probably be needed right at the front of the trany tunnel .
 
J

jakohle

New Member
Jul 7, 2020
2
0
0
41
Mesa Arizona
I didn't use the heidts mustang II kit. But I did put 385 series block with C6 in a 67 mustang when I was 16. It was my first car. I used engine adaptor mounts from AutoKraft. I also used there C6 engine mount. I didn't have any issue with the transmission and the tunnel. Finding a C6 linkage from a floor shift is hard most C6 were column shift. So the linkage on the car need to be shortened to work. The engine does fit under the stock hood with a low manifold and a Holley 750 4Barrel. If you go with any rise on manifold you will need a scope. I started with Holley and have moved to 4 Weber 2 barrels. I went with a modified to fit on stock 1967/1968 mustang 68 shelby GT350/500 hood as it has the scopes out front and rise earlier then other hoods. Other issue to watch is the distributor as the stock 67/68 hood has a cross brace near the distributor it clears, but not by much and you need 90deg ends on plug wires at distributor. I switch to non power brakes as well this frees up a ton of space on the drivers side to get to plug, wires and valve cover bolts. AutoKrafters and other make headers, but I don't know if they clear your mustang II kit on the bottom side. Anyway, good luck.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
I 67 Mustang Coupe Heidts Suspension 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
M Help.. 67 Mustang With Heidts Ifs And 351c 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
G Heidts Mustang II Installation Help Classic Mustang Specific Tech 13
MrBobMarley For Sale: 1965 coupe Heidts mustang II IFS project car Engine and Power Adder 4
67bluestang Heidts Mustang II front end for a 67? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 7
R Heidt's or Rod and Custom for Mustang II suspension? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
V ford 9'' complete with Heidts 4 link 65/66 Suspension 2
jswelborn 1964.5 Project with Heidt's Suspension 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 27
project.65 HEIDT's Rear 4-Link& sub-frame connectors Classic Mustang Specific Tech 76
D Heidt's IFS installation shops in Phoenix, Az. Classic Mustang Specific Tech 7
S spike tv muscle car heidts 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
G Heidts or TCP? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 5
reenmachine Heidt's MII suspension DOES NOT change engine position: PROOF Classic Mustang Specific Tech 6
67coupe351w Heidts MII - Progress + Sway Bar Question Classic Mustang Specific Tech 8
68monster Heidt's Rear 4-Link Coil-Over Suspension Classic Mustang Specific Tech 41
O Reenmachine //// Heidts MII front ends Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
70vert Q for MDJay, others - any Heidt's rear IRS installs? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 17
C heidt's ifs 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
T Newbie needs advice about Heidts vs Speed Direct (steeroids) Classic Mustang Specific Tech 16
S Headers for a 65 coupe with a Heidts MII frontend Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
Power Surge Heidts front brake upgrade 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 1
G Hello From Socal 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
L Clutch brake pedal problems 1965 Mustang Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
F For Sale 1977 Mustang 2 Steering Column!! Mustang II Parts 0
D Codes pulled from mustang SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
6 San antonio mustang owner The Welcome Wagon 1
S Very high mileage Mustang for sale 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 5
S Hello new Mustang owner here The Welcome Wagon 1
H 2000 mustang gt should I supercharge 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
A New to the Mustang game The Welcome Wagon 3
A 93 mustang premium sound radio question 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 15
M 1994 - 1998 SN95 Mustang Paint/Color Guide - Production #'s too! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
T 2016 Mustang GT *Random Misfire's CEL* Charge Motion Valve "Flaps" in Intake Manifold 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 2
A Tire Help 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
F Fox 88 mustang 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 25
M 97 Cougar 3.8 to 96 Mustang 3.8 swap....What is easiest non Mustang swap?? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
B For Sale 99 - 04 Mustang H-pipe with working Cats for sale Other Classifieds 0
M 2002 Mustang GT Rear End Squeak 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
nickyb Craigslist freebie, mustang 2 missing motor trans rear and front clip,Las Vegas. 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 5
B Found a project mustang - I blame Warhorse Racing for this 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
J For Sale Used 2015-2017 MUSTANG Wheel Rim 18x8 Aluminum 5 Spoke Wheels Tires Brakes 0
R Electrical 89 Mustang - Dead battery - Clicking from circuit breaker Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
T MS3 Gold Box (87-93 Mustang) - IAC Valve Mode Question Digital Self-tuning Forum 4
B 1994 mustang cooling fan wiring? PLEASE HELP!! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
Mustang5L5 Haggerty’s 64-15 Mustang pricing 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 19
C 88 Mustang won’t start? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
8 Coolant leak Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
P Will any Ford SOHC 4.0 fit my 08 Mustang? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
A Progress Thread 1996 mustang gt build 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
Drumsgtret 2008 Mustang Convertible GT- Cluster Assembly upgrade 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
Similar threads
Top Bottom