Heidts Mustang Ii Info And 429/460 Swap

hey guys, I have a 68 coupe that I will be installing a heidts mustang II kit in. Will also be doing some other chassis mods to strengthen as well as a roll cage. I have read plenty of threads about why or why not to do the mII kit but I think it's my best option and I would like plenty of room to house my 385 series 532 stroker we are building. I am only 17 years old so I don't have a lot of experience but I have my dad to fall back on. I will be doing all the work I can myself but will ask for help from my dad or forum members when needed. This will not be a daily driver but more of a cruise night car and maybe a car show or two along with an occasional drag race.



For anyone with experience with a heidts kit I would like to know if you had any trouble fitting a c6 into the stock trans tunnel?



Any luck getting off the shelf headers to fit?



Did you do a drop spindle or regular spindle ? And your thoughts on that.



What did u do as far as motor mounts and does your motor fit under a stock hood?



Thanks so much!