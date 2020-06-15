Help with TrickFlow Top End Kit

Hey all I've recently purchased the Trickflow Top End Kit: https://www.summitracing.com/parts/tfs-k514-360350b and just had some questions for those that have installed the kit before. Is there anything else I should buy other than the timing cover gaskets and assembly lube or does this kit come with just about everything I need? I've also decided on 24lb injectors and was wondering if a 190 lph fuel pump is a good match for it along with a 70mm throttlebody. Will be my first time workings with cylinder heads/cam so any advice is greatly appreciated it. Thanks.
 

