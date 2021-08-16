HEY, is this 89' distributor supposed to do this?

slipkid269

slipkid269

Member
Jun 24, 2021
48
16
18
Michigan
I was getting the distributor cleaned up to go back in and noticed what may be a issue.

Here is a pic of what I see. When I took the dist out and turned it I could feel "cogging". Like when you turn a brushless motor. Ok I think maybe it's supposed to be that way. Cleaning I noticed the cogging was from the ...(my best guess part names), the wheel, is hitting the pickup. When I straighten it up the dist has no cogging and is smooth. Also looks to be metal shavings attached to it? Must be a magnetic pickup?

So what I want to know is , Is this supposed to be this way? Looks like the whole plastic base the pickup is attached to is egged out because it rocks on the posts.

distributor.jpg

Thanks for checking it out and helping me get my old Falcon running right! There is a build thread here also.
 

