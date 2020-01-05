High flow cats on a Stock 2V Mustang GT? Yay or nay?

So my 01 Mustang GT is basically all stock, only upgrade I did was add Flowmaster 40s for that classic muscle car sound but I want it to become a bit louder without spending a ton of money, and without deleting cats completely or getting an O/R pipe because of emissions. Yes, I know I could get mil eliminator and whatnot but I really don't want a raspy sounding car, I want to maintain that classic muscle car sound but just a little more volume in the sound. Also, I read that even buying a new Catted H-pipe (that was 2.5") would barely make any difference because stock H-pipe is good enough. I did some research and looked into high flow cats, and since I'm still running factory everything (other than mufflers), would it be beneficial to swap out the cats for some high flow ones? Would they add any performance gains?
Here's the link to the cats I was looking at https://www.americanmuscle.com/pypes-ceramic-catalytic-converter.html
