High flow cats on a Stock 2V Mustang GT? Yay or nay?

S

Stangg338

New Member
Dec 17, 2019
3
0
1
25
Utah
So my 01 Mustang GT is basically all stock, only upgrade I did was add Flowmaster 40s for that classic muscle car sound but I want it to become a bit louder without spending a ton of money, and without deleting cats completely or getting an O/R pipe because of emissions. Yes, I know I could get mil eliminator and whatnot but I really don't want a raspy sounding car, I want to maintain that classic muscle car sound but just a little more volume in the sound. Also, I read that even buying a new Catted H-pipe (that was 2.5") would barely make any difference because stock H-pipe is good enough. I did some research and looked into high flow cats, and since I'm still running factory everything (other than mufflers), would it be beneficial to swap out the cats for some high flow ones? Would they add any performance gains?

Here's the link to the cats I was looking at https://www.americanmuscle.com/pypes-ceramic-catalytic-converter.html
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
R Exhaust set up advice. O\R H pipe or high flow cat H pipe? 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 2
A High Flow Cats 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
B No Cats Or Mufflers With Stock H Pipe SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
snowman23 SOLD Mrt Catted H-pipe 99=04 Mustang With Replacement High Flow Cats Exhaust Parts 0
Bob F High Flow Cats Vs O/r H Pipe 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
Similar threads
Exhaust set up advice. O\R H pipe or high flow cat H pipe?
High Flow Cats
No Cats Or Mufflers With Stock H Pipe
SOLD Mrt Catted H-pipe 99=04 Mustang With Replacement High Flow Cats
High Flow Cats Vs O/r H Pipe
Top Bottom