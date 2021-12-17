Do progressive lowering springs hurt traction when launching?

So I've been on the fence on getting lowering springs for my 01 Mustang GT Vert that is still on stock springs. I've been looking at Ford Performance "G" Springs for convertibles but question for everyone. I don't do any drag racing at the track but do a lot of spirited driving and launches on the street. I'm not looking to have the fastest car in the world but I just don't want to lower my car and get worse traction than I did with stock springs. How has everyone's experience been with traction with lowering springs? I'm not looking to slam my car but rather just a 1" drop all the way around with progressive rate springs. It's my daily (all year long) so I'm not looking for drag springs. I have all new slightly stiffer shocks and struts and control arms installed.

The "G" springs rate =

Front: 500/570 lb/in.

Rear: 170/310 lb/in.



Any help would be appreciated.