I have done this before with a small budget... lol a microsquirt no less. $350 ecu. we did not make 1500 on that build but we did achieve 4 digit power with a JY 351



It really depends on your needs, how much I/O do you need? what all do you want to datalog and use for tuning? just engine? transmission? chassis? track temperature? ect ect.

I used an MS3Pro and simply repinned one of the LS harnesses they offer to run with a crank trigger and cam sync, this let me use Coil Packs.



The cam sync is from Price motorsports and the crank trigger is a DIY piece. although you can buy one from 64bit tuning if you like to take the easy route.