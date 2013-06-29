actually i will be doing two at the same time this time ,this one is mine .it is a 66 C code -289 2v.a stang net member needed patch panels so i went ahead and removed the roof ,it was just easier that way. this one needs a floor and outer wheel tubs but every thing else is solid.the other is a 66 i think ,and belongs to a friend .he has already done some sheet metal replacement so i am not real sure what i will still need to replace on it. two at the same time should not be a big deal ,i will do a part on one then move to the other and do the same pieceso the measurements will stay clear in my headhe is supposed to bring it out monday.the only problem i see right now is a lot of the Dynacorn metal is on back order and no one can say when it will be available,not long i hope. Edit ..I found a couple of before pics ,this is how it looked before i started cutting it apart .