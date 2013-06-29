Horse Sense - 66 Coupe to Fastback Conversion

Progress Thread Horse Sense - 66 Coupe To Fastback Conversion

Overview Updates (68) Discussion
horse sence

horse sence

That $5 hooker turn out to be a guy
Mod Dude
Nov 29, 1999
9,101
3,482
233
Wile Coyote's stunt double
actually i will be doing two at the same time this time ,this one is mine .it is a 66 C code -289 2v.
a stang net member needed patch panels so i went ahead and removed the roof ,it was just easier that way. this one needs a floor and outer wheel tubs but every thing else is solid.
the other is a 66 i think ,and belongs to a friend .he has already done some sheet metal replacement so i am not real sure what i will still need to replace on it. two at the same time should not be a big deal ,i will do a part on one then move to the other and do the same piece
so the measurements will stay clear in my head:crazy: he is supposed to bring it out monday.
the only problem i see right now is a lot of the Dynacorn metal is on back order and no one can say when it will be available,not long i hope. Edit ..I found a couple of before pics ,this is how it looked before i started cutting it apart .
IMG_3187.JPG
IMG_3191.JPG
_MG_3321.JPG
_MG_3322.JPG
_MG_3323.JPG
 
Last edited:

i started cutting my coupe apart. my friend hasn't brought his by yet.
i cut out the back window area ,the tail panel and trunk brace , and the driver quarter ,just to hottttt! it actualy rained this morning .just enough to make it steamy :drool: . i left the inner quarter brace to the wheel tub just to keep the door jamb in line because i have the doors off. i will need the doors to fit up to the small piece of the quarter that is left on the door jamb before i finnish trimming all the little pieces of sheet metal that are left over .
_MG_3329.JPG
_MG_3330.JPG
_MG_3331.JPG
 
floors are rusted so i am replacing the entire thing along with new floor supports, it sat for a while with the windows down and the carpet still in. the trunk floors are in good shape. i will be adding front torque boxes with the new floor. frame rails are in very good shape .
 
i trimmed off the other quarter panel today and the other pieces that were left on the inner wheel tubs. i think i am going to sand blast the whole inside of the car this time before replacing any panels .it will be easier to do with the roof off . i have a set of original doors on the way . i will fit them to the door jambs before trimming of the last pieces of the quarters. i still have a little bit of trimming to do at the top of the windshield frame.
_MG_3337.JPG
_MG_3338.JPG
_MG_3339.JPG
 
i found a new tool at Home Depot . it is a roofing cutter but is identical to a auto body saw. i have been using the saws form harbor freight but i have already gone through 12 of them this year ,they are on warranty and they keep replacing them but they are pretty much worthless. this cutter is from Ridgid and it is very smooth and cuts through 18 guage like butter .it to has a replacement warranty. the bad part is it cost $99. i use them a lot and the warranty should make the extra cost worth it if it breaks down. they are great for fine cutting and tight fitting of panels. i use heavy duty hacksaw blades that i trim for sharp turns . i will let you know just how well it works out. i have already tried it and it is about 10 times better than the saws i have been using. we will just have to see how long it lasts.
_MG_3356.JPG
_MG_3355.JPG
_MG_3357.JPG
 
dennis112

dennis112

10 Year Member
May 15, 2005
1,513
27
79
Amish Wonderland of Central PA.
horse sence said:
i found a new tool at Home Depot . it is a roofing cutter but is identical to a auto body saw. i have been using the saws form harbor freight but i have already gone through 12 of them this year ,they are on warranty and they keep replacing them but they are pretty much worthless. this cutter is from Ridgid and it is very smooth and cuts through 18 guage like butter .it to has a replacement warranty. the bad part is it cost $99. i use them a lot and the warranty should make the extra cost worth it if it breaks down. they are great for fine cutting and tight fitting of panels. i use heavy duty hacksaw blades that i trim for sharp turns . i will let you know just how well it works out. i have already tried it and it is about 10 times better than the saws i have been using. we will just have to see how long it lasts.
_MG_3356.JPG
_MG_3355.JPG
_MG_3357.JPG
Click to expand...
Nice find. The first Harbor Freight saw I had was a workhorse and I abused the heck out of it. They have since redesigned them and I have found that they work poorly right out of the box. I have been very disappointed in them. If your Ridgid replacement works as good as my first HF, then it is certainly worth the cost.

Keep us updated.
 
my first harbor freight lasted a couple of years,and i used it a lot.
this one has some horse power to it .i just hope it will hold up, it sure is smooth cutting. i have bought new harbor freight saw that would not work right out of the box.

i am going to try to finnish trimming it out tomarrow then sunday morning sand blast and primer. my friend said he will be bringing his out monday i will start cutting on it right away.
 
i did a light sand blast this morning,just to find the spot welds and finnished trimming out the leftover scraps of metal. i will finnish blasting tomarrow and grind the lumps left over from the spot welds then maybe primer. looks like it will clean up realy well. the floor supports were a night mare to get off .they were spot welded about every inch all the way around and dime size spot welds. this is about as far as i have ever taken one down, i can pick it up it is so light. it is extra flimsy right now, i wouldnt dare step on the rockers. after i blast it it will be time to block it up and level it.i will be using my laser level again. it is pretty slick it is self leveling and levels verticle and horozontal at the same time and you dont have to worry about bumping it and throwing it out of level it will re sets its self:nice:
_MG_3358.JPG
_MG_3359.JPG
 
got a call , most of the sheet metal made it in today. going to pick it up tomarrow. i hope it all fits in my truck,may have to make two trips. my friend still hasn't brought his out so it looks like i will have a head start on mine.
 
i picked up the fast back panels to day. there is a lot of pieces that are on back order. i got both quarters ,the back window panel ,floor pan kit,outer wheel tubs ,one torque box,the rain gutters,the rear roof brace,the roof. but not enough to realy do any thing. the tail panel is so bad i would not think of using it.it is warped dented and just all around bad. a friend of mine has a new old stock tail panel that i am going to buy .this one is just un usable.
_MG_3363.JPG
_MG_3364.JPG
_MG_3365.JPG
_MG_3366.JPG
_MG_3368.JPG
_MG_3371.JPG
_MG_3369.JPG
 
clement

clement

Founding Member
Feb 27, 2001
1,106
52
59
44
Oak Cliff
so you started cutting it without welding in gussets first?!!? that's brave. hope it all fits when it goes back together.
 
Top Bottom