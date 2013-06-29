horse sence
That $5 hooker turn out to be a guy
actually i will be doing two at the same time this time ,this one is mine .it is a 66 C code -289 2v.
a stang net member needed patch panels so i went ahead and removed the roof ,it was just easier that way. this one needs a floor and outer wheel tubs but every thing else is solid.
the other is a 66 i think ,and belongs to a friend .he has already done some sheet metal replacement so i am not real sure what i will still need to replace on it. two at the same time should not be a big deal ,i will do a part on one then move to the other and do the same piece
so the measurements will stay clear in my head he is supposed to bring it out monday.
the only problem i see right now is a lot of the Dynacorn metal is on back order and no one can say when it will be available,not long i hope. Edit ..I found a couple of before pics ,this is how it looked before i started cutting it apart .
the only problem i see right now is a lot of the Dynacorn metal is on back order and no one can say when it will be available,not long i hope. Edit ..I found a couple of before pics ,this is how it looked before i started cutting it apart .
