How far apart should LT header exit pipes be - x pipe won’t fit headers

I went to put my new BBK x-pipe on today only to discover that the inlet pipes are at least 2” too close to each other to fit on my long tube headers. From center to center my headers are 19 1/2” apart and the x-pipe tubes are 17 1/2” inches apart. Not sure if the x-pipe or headers are off, though I have read of lots of people having fitment issues with BBK x-pipes. I tried heating it up and bending it with ratchet straps but of course it popped right back to normal. How far apart are your guys headers?
