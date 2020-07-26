So I was scrubbing up the interior of my '87 LX and decided to steam the carpet in the hatch.



When I pulled it up I was reminded that there are four layers of jute felt in there; one is permanently attached to the carpet backing, then there are two more layers which are attached to each other with a layer of black sound deadening material, and finally a fourth layer between the spare tire cover and the double-layer sandwich.



Just curious if they're all like that. Seems unlikely.