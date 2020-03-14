How many Original 5.0 coupes out there?

B

Bazooka1

New Member
Mar 14, 2020
2
1
1
36
California
Purchased my 90 back in 2005 from a lady who had no idea what she had nor did she really care she just wanted to sell it. Crystal blue AOD 101k center arm rest delete.

Car is pretty much all original only thing I’ve changed is color matched the black trim other than that silencer, vin tags on all panels etc are all there.

How many folks here have a mostly original Factory 5.0 car? Let’s see em.

B95EB2ED-AAAB-4434-8E9E-8037A2EC1FD2.jpeg
 
