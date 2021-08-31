HPDE tires and track readiness

I'm in the process of getting ready for the track. Not sure if I have enough time but I'm hoping to get everything together. Seeing since I just got the car and I don't have any knowledge of the tires that are on the car, I'm getting ready to order some. Below is the current wheel set up.



275/40R17 front (17X9)

315/35R17 rear (17x10.5)



I thought there would be more options available for these sizes but it basically boils down to Nitto NT555G2 or the NT05. Anyone have any experience with these on track? I'm use to The Ventus RS3/RS4 and the RE71R's but those don't seem to be available for my sizes.