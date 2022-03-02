I dont know where waldo is

I have a 89 5.0 with a 88 roller block (88 e7te) roller cam and non- ho firing order question is does anybody know what the motor might have came from? It's not a truck intake manifold and the what looks like to me original 19 lb injectors?( tan ones) it also runs like it's got a cam,pulls great no hesitation what so ever just wondering if I have a frakenmotor, regardless it's put together well just wondering on orgins thanks IN ADVANCE most of ppl on this forum are very helpful
 

  • 20210810_171540_capture.jpg
    20210810_171540_capture.jpg
    859.2 KB · Views: 0
  • 20210809_204525.jpg
    20210809_204525.jpg
    439 KB · Views: 0

