I just found my build sheet!!!! Guess where.

M

mustangprodude

New Member
Jun 7, 2004
45
0
0
I had the instrument cluster out of my '65 fastback preparing to paint the dash. While it was out I decided to check the wiring up in the dash. While browsing I noticed a folded piece of paper taped to the main wiring harness with black electrical tape. It was very old and brittle, I thought maybe it was just something related to the wiring. But once I pulled it out and opened it up I freaked out. It was a build sheet from the factory!!! I couldn't believe it! My car has been through many owners and has been worked over pretty good, but obviously no one has been in the dash. It's awesome to find such an important fragile artifact still intact in the car.

For those of you who may want to look in your dash. Here's some info on my car that might help someone find there's.

It's a '65 fastback built at the Metuchen NJ factory. Build date of April 20, 1965 (20R). Unit# 153540. The sheet was taped to the main wiring harness behind the instrument cluster up high against the top of the dash.

I'd like to hear stories of where everyone else has found build sheets. Is there anywhere on the web that decodes them?
 

M

mustangdave

My rearend needs a stud and two nuts.
Founding Member
Feb 26, 2002
2,976
1
56
56
North Carolina
Congrats on the find!!Were you able to unfold it and read everything? My 67 was NOT under the carpet. Other locations I have heard are behind the seat cover and above the headliner.
 
M

mustangprodude

New Member
Jun 7, 2004
45
0
0
Yeah I was able to read everything. A lot of which I don't understand. I've not looked under the carpet or underneath the seats yet. Odds are anything there has rotted.
 
M

mustangdave

My rearend needs a stud and two nuts.
Founding Member
Feb 26, 2002
2,976
1
56
56
North Carolina
What don't you understand? The unit numbers started with 100001 so yours was 50 something thousand down the line. 63A was a standard fastback (71,303 built), and 63B was a luxury fastback, (5,776 built). Post up what you want to know; hopefully someone here will have the answers or be able to help find them.
 
jikelly

jikelly

10 Year Member
Jul 9, 2003
856
45
99
48
Lubbock Tx
You were lucky, my build sheet was under my carpet and the underlay. It came apart when I tried to pick it up. I got pictures of the pieces, but you can't really read them.
 
R

ryahrens

New Member
Jan 18, 2020
1
0
1
47
Pittsburgh, PA
How awesome, I too have a 63B luxury FB (Built in NJ as well but on Aug 10 of 1965), the VIN is no problem to decode (see below), and I also found my build sheet in the same spot you did but I CANNOT find ANYONE who can decode ANYThing about the build sheet, Any help would be VERY much appreciated ;)

Year:​
5​
1965​
Plant:​
T​
Metuchen, NJ​
Body Series:​
09​
2+2 Fastback​
Engine:​
C​
289 2v V8​
Unit:​
201159​
201159​

Miscellaneous Vehicle Data
Body:​
63B​
2+2 Fastback, Pony Interior​
Color:​
5​
Twilight Turquoise Metallic​
Trim:​
67​
Lt. Aqua Crinkle Vinyl and White Crinkle Vinyl, Pony Interior​
Date:​
10V​
August 10, 1965​
D.S.O:​
14​
Pittsburgh​
Axle:​
6​
2.80:1, Conventional​
Trans:​
5​
4-Speed Manual​
 

Attachments

