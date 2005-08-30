I just found my build sheet!!!! Guess where.

I had the instrument cluster out of my '65 fastback preparing to paint the dash. While it was out I decided to check the wiring up in the dash. While browsing I noticed a folded piece of paper taped to the main wiring harness with black electrical tape. It was very old and brittle, I thought maybe it was just something related to the wiring. But once I pulled it out and opened it up I freaked out. It was a build sheet from the factory!!! I couldn't believe it! My car has been through many owners and has been worked over pretty good, but obviously no one has been in the dash. It's awesome to find such an important fragile artifact still intact in the car.



For those of you who may want to look in your dash. Here's some info on my car that might help someone find there's.



It's a '65 fastback built at the Metuchen NJ factory. Build date of April 20, 1965 (20R). Unit# 153540. The sheet was taped to the main wiring harness behind the instrument cluster up high against the top of the dash.



I'd like to hear stories of where everyone else has found build sheets. Is there anywhere on the web that decodes them?