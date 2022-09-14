I saw a fox body for sale today

Seems as if everybody is looking for one so I thought I would pass this on....

Its just west of Lake Wales Florida on HWY 60 at Meyers Towing.... I " think" it is a small for sale lot they have.... The cars are all lined up like they are for sale....

Car has the flush headlights 87 up? Convertible with a 5 litre emblem in front of the door on the front fender.....

I think its green?, I am a bit color blind..... Looks clean, driving by at 45 mph......

Just passing this on......