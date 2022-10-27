Ignition Question

G Man
New Member
-
- Dec 4, 2020
-
- 16
-
- 1
-
- 3
-
- 52
I am getting ready to finish up my 331 installation and carb conversion on my 90 fox.
Here is my question:
What is the best (most reliable) ignition system to use?
For every person that says "Go with MSD " there are ten more that say they are Chinese junk and will not last.
What else is there? Original Ford Duraspark? I know that's good stuff, but it's getting old...What do you guys run on your daily drivers?
