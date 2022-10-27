Ignition Question

G Man

G Man

New Member
Dec 4, 2020
Bay Minette, Alabama
I am getting ready to finish up my 331 installation and carb conversion on my 90 fox.
Here is my question:
What is the best (most reliable) ignition system to use?
For every person that says "Go with MSD " there are ten more that say they are Chinese junk and will not last.
What else is there? Original Ford Duraspark? I know that's good stuff, but it's getting old...What do you guys run on your daily drivers?
 
AeroCoupe

AeroCoupe

Founding Member
Oct 28, 2001
Jenks, OK
Same MSD 6AL for about 18 years. If it ever dies I would probably go with a a 6AL-2 however if I could find a Crane HI-6S I would run that over the new MSD stuff. Crane quit making the box a few years back but it was a great unit.

