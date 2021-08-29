Steve tuned my car a little while ago and its running great. i haven't sent a data log yet but im curious about the ignition table. i wanted to go a little more aggressive and see if it would make a difference but dont want to damage anything. ill attach my current tune and engine specs.

347 stroker w/ wiseco -7 flat top pistons, AFR185 cnc 58cc heads decked .010 (around 10.75-1 compression)

Comp Cams xe282hr cam advanced 4°

Holley systemax 2 intake 75mm accufab TB with an anderson power pipe

36lb injectors

Thanks to anyone who responds!