Ignition Table

j753303

j753303

Member
Aug 25, 2020
64
19
18
44
MASS
Steve tuned my car a little while ago and its running great. i haven't sent a data log yet but im curious about the ignition table. i wanted to go a little more aggressive and see if it would make a difference but dont want to damage anything. ill attach my current tune and engine specs.
347 stroker w/ wiseco -7 flat top pistons, AFR185 cnc 58cc heads decked .010 (around 10.75-1 compression)
Comp Cams xe282hr cam advanced 4°
Holley systemax 2 intake 75mm accufab TB with an anderson power pipe
36lb injectors
Thanks to anyone who responds!
 

Attachments

  • CURRENT_TUNE.msq
    284.9 KB · Views: 0

  • Sponsors(?)


StangNet members!! Check out our new knowmoto app and win a $100 gift card from Late Model Restoration.
StangNet created a new car social app called knowmoto! Add your Mustang or post a photo in the knowmoto app and enter for a chance at a $100 gift card from LMR. Click the LMR Logo for more about the knowmoto Mega Thread!
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

j753303
it runs!
Replies
1
Views
337
Digital Self-tuning Forum
90sickfox
90sickfox
J
Learning so much but still have some questions with megasquirt
Replies
1
Views
579
Digital Self-tuning Forum
a91what
a91what
B
Ignition table guidance
Replies
6
Views
1K
Digital Self-tuning Forum
Blucifer99
Blucifer99
8
5.0 microsquirt mustang hits wall around 5000 RPM
Replies
25
Views
3K
Digital Self-tuning Forum
88nitrous5.0LX
8
T
Engine 306 to 331
Replies
4
Views
754
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
nickyb
nickyb
Top Bottom