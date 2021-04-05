Progress Thread I'm restoring my dad's fox body and I have some questions regarding my engine restoration

I'm finally able to bring myself to work on my dad's car since he passed away and after driving it quite a bit I have started noticing the engine needs a bit of freshening up. I'm by no means the mechanic my dad was so that's why I'm here asking for input on my parts list because I may very well be completely out of my depth here. The car will be going off for paint and rust remediation very soon, which upon getting it back I plan to redo the brake system and start ordering parts to freshen the engine up and give it a little performance back.

My parts list is as follows:


This car has extraordinary sentimental value to me so all in all I'm just trying to make it look and sound good while also not being incredibly slow. I also plan to use it in small car shows that we host to raise money for a local homeless shelter so I'll be dressing up under the hood and the interior a little bit more once I have it all running reliably. I'm open to any and all suggestions that could make my life easier during this process.

Thanks for being an awesome community!
 

