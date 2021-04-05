Intake: Trick Flow Specialties TFS-51511002 Track Heat Intake Manifold https://www.summitracing.com/parts/tfs-51511002/make/ford

Heads: BluePrint HP9008 Muscle Series 190cc https://www.speedwaymotors.com/Blue...ries-190cc-SB-Ford-Head-Assembled,250017.html

Cam: Stage 3 Comp Cams Xtreme Energy Hydraulic Roller Cam https://www.americanmuscle.com/compcams-xe270hr-stagei-8595.html

CAI: SR Performance CAI https://www.americanmuscle.com/50liairinkit.html

Throttle Body: SR Performance 70MM https://www.americanmuscle.com/sr-70mm-tb-8693.html

Smog Pump Delete: SR Performance Billet Smog Pump Eliminator https://www.americanmuscle.com/smogpump-elimin-7995.html

Radiator: Mishimoto Performance Aluminum Radiator https://www.americanmuscle.com/mishimoto-manual-mustang-radiator-79-93.html

Fans: Mishimoto Dual High Flow 12-inch Fans https://www.americanmuscle.com/mishimoto-dualfan-7993.html

Radiator Hoses: Mishimoto Silicone Radiator Hose https://www.americanmuscle.com/mishimoto-hosekit-8693gt.html

Fan Controller: Mishimoto Engine Cooling Fan kit https://www.americanmuscle.com/mishimoto-mustang-engine-cooling-fan-mmfan-cntl-u18npt.html

Headers: BBK Equal Length Shorty Headers https://lmr.com/item/BBK-1512/BBK-86-93-Ford-Mustang-Equal-Length-Headers-Chrome

Fuel Injectors: Accel High Impedance 24lb Injectors https://www.americanmuscle.com/accel-mustang-high-impedance-fuel-injector-24-lb-150124.html

EFI System: PiMPxs system

I'm finally able to bring myself to work on my dad's car since he passed away and after driving it quite a bit I have started noticing the engine needs a bit of freshening up. I'm by no means the mechanic my dad was so that's why I'm here asking for input on my parts list because I may very well be completely out of my depth here. The car will be going off for paint and rust remediation very soon, which upon getting it back I plan to redo the brake system and start ordering parts to freshen the engine up and give it a little performance back.My parts list is as follows:This car has extraordinary sentimental value to me so all in all I'm just trying to make it look and sound good while also not being incredibly slow. I also plan to use it in small car shows that we host to raise money for a local homeless shelter so I'll be dressing up under the hood and the interior a little bit more once I have it all running reliably. I'm open to any and all suggestions that could make my life easier during this process.Thanks for being an awesome community!