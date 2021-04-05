I'm finally able to bring myself to work on my dad's car since he passed away and after driving it quite a bit I have started noticing the engine needs a bit of freshening up. I'm by no means the mechanic my dad was so that's why I'm here asking for input on my parts list because I may very well be completely out of my depth here. The car will be going off for paint and rust remediation very soon, which upon getting it back I plan to redo the brake system and start ordering parts to freshen the engine up and give it a little performance back.
My parts list is as follows:
This car has extraordinary sentimental value to me so all in all I'm just trying to make it look and sound good while also not being incredibly slow. I also plan to use it in small car shows that we host to raise money for a local homeless shelter so I'll be dressing up under the hood and the interior a little bit more once I have it all running reliably. I'm open to any and all suggestions that could make my life easier during this process.
Thanks for being an awesome community!
My parts list is as follows:
- Intake: Trick Flow Specialties TFS-51511002 Track Heat Intake Manifold https://www.summitracing.com/parts/tfs-51511002/make/ford
- Heads: BluePrint HP9008 Muscle Series 190cc https://www.speedwaymotors.com/Blue...ries-190cc-SB-Ford-Head-Assembled,250017.html
- Cam: Stage 3 Comp Cams Xtreme Energy Hydraulic Roller Cam https://www.americanmuscle.com/compcams-xe270hr-stagei-8595.html
- CAI: SR Performance CAI https://www.americanmuscle.com/50liairinkit.html
- Throttle Body: SR Performance 70MM https://www.americanmuscle.com/sr-70mm-tb-8693.html
- Smog Pump Delete: SR Performance Billet Smog Pump Eliminator https://www.americanmuscle.com/smogpump-elimin-7995.html
- Radiator: Mishimoto Performance Aluminum Radiator https://www.americanmuscle.com/mishimoto-manual-mustang-radiator-79-93.html
- Fans: Mishimoto Dual High Flow 12-inch Fans https://www.americanmuscle.com/mishimoto-dualfan-7993.html
- Radiator Hoses: Mishimoto Silicone Radiator Hose https://www.americanmuscle.com/mishimoto-hosekit-8693gt.html
- Fan Controller: Mishimoto Engine Cooling Fan kit https://www.americanmuscle.com/mishimoto-mustang-engine-cooling-fan-mmfan-cntl-u18npt.html
- Headers: BBK Equal Length Shorty Headers https://lmr.com/item/BBK-1512/BBK-86-93-Ford-Mustang-Equal-Length-Headers-Chrome
- Fuel Injectors: Accel High Impedance 24lb Injectors https://www.americanmuscle.com/accel-mustang-high-impedance-fuel-injector-24-lb-150124.html
- EFI System: PiMPxs system
This car has extraordinary sentimental value to me so all in all I'm just trying to make it look and sound good while also not being incredibly slow. I also plan to use it in small car shows that we host to raise money for a local homeless shelter so I'll be dressing up under the hood and the interior a little bit more once I have it all running reliably. I'm open to any and all suggestions that could make my life easier during this process.
Thanks for being an awesome community!