Progress Thread In The Beginning, God said...

For all you foxbody lovers out there, I am building my very own Foxxy Lady. I named her Luciel and she is a feisty one!

I bought her a few months back and I have big plans for her. She is a simple 302 Racing Motor with E303 cams. She barely has 14k miles on her so Score 1 for me. Nothing too big, but more than enough for what I want to do with her. Everything else is stock.

My plan was as follow:

1. Get her tuned.

She came with the MegaSquirt 2 ECU. I didn't and still don't know much about this ECU, but that it was learnable. After toying around with it for a month or so, I decided to hire a tuner to help me with my project. In minutes, he had her screaming "Daddy", eyes rolling in the back of her head, and pulling at pillows in ways I could never... Uh... umm... sorry. My bad. Got carried away...

N E Who... Stave got her running so smooth that I had to tip him. ... and... have a cigarette.

2. Suspension

For about 2 months I drove around town learning how Luciel likes to break out. How hard and fast I can go without ending up sideways. All was done in the middle of the night to keep as safe as possible. Leaning a car like this without traction control was a small curve, but I eventually got the hang of her. And... I hate it...

For one, the only way I can get all up on her is when the roads are smooth which hardly ever happens in NJ. There is a specific route I take to go fast and even then I have to maneuver around potholes that can ruin a good set of rims.

SO, I did a :poo: ton of research on suspension. Since she comes with a solid rear there is nothing I can do to stop the fox hop and get her to handle the way I want her to without swapping the rear. That's when I decided to do an IRS swap from a 04 Terminator Cobra.

I purchased the IRS but, sadly, it is sitting in Florida waiting to be shipped because this virus has everyone shut down. So, I am at a deadlock until this blows over...

There are a few things I could have done if I knew this was going to happen, like focus on the front suspension first.

I plan on installing the K-Member set from Maximum MotorSport, Delin bushing set, and 95 Spindles. That could have been first. I don't need much to get that done in a driveway, but my money is tied up in the IRS and gold... So, I'm going to have to jump to...

3. Weight reduction.

She already has Smog and A/C delete. I am deleting my rear seat and after watching warhorses videos, I'm going to delete my front and rear factory bumper. This should prove to be a great move if and when I go with the On3 turbo kit seeing that people have issues with clearance with the factory bumper. I am also planning on installing a fiberglass cobra copy hood which I painted with rattle can, Mettalic Black, in my front room...(LMAO, I give no F**KS!!) and thinking of making a mold of my front end so I can make a widebody kit out of Fiberglass. I am familiar with fabrication and think this can be easily pulled off once I have the proper measurements. The only thing that holding me back is the wheels and tires I plan on running. I can't get the tires without the spindles which are still in Florida... If I had some cash laying around I'd just have them shipped up, get the K-members, grab up some good coil-overs and start from there, but sadly, I'm stuck...

I guess that is it for now. I have a Youtube Playlist if you guys care to view my progress and shortcomings.


Hopefully, I can keep you entertained while we wait to see what's what in this crisis we are all having...
 

