So I've run into a few problems with the '94 cobra, but nothing too ridiculous. Firstly, one of my drag bars broke and was hanging low so following Rcdgl's advice in a previous thread, they were removed. Thanks to him for explanation.
I lost the snubber and anti-dive loop on the driver's side. Found a replacement loop, but no luck finding a replacement snubber. If I want to put them back later, can you guys recommend sources for parts? I figure I can replace the snubbers with new polyurethane bushings on either side? Good side and bad side shown, I think they are part# 20162 https://www.cjponyparts.com/lakewood-traction-bars-1979-1995/p/TMB4/
So, onto new problems! I have a vacuum leak. Hose that runs from the vapor canister purge solenoid to the upper intake manifold has a bad rip in it towards the intake manifold hook up. Can't get my hand far enough under the manifold to reach the connecting point, so it looks like I'll be lifting the upper intake manifold to fix the problem. My real question here is whether you guys have advice related to correctly removing and re-installing the upper manifold. I have the vehicle service manual which details removal but I've never done something like this so I appreciate input from you guys who know stuff.
Picture of my engine bay:
Picture of the problem hose: (I know that connection looks bad, but there is also a significant rip in the hose not visible in the picture)
And picture with camera between the firewall & intake manifold showing the connection point:
Thanks in advance!
