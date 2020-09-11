Drivetrain Intermittent vibration

K

keel

New Member
Aug 23, 2020
8
0
1
Seattle, Wa
I have a 1993 5.0 with the 5 speed manual. Under acceleration, sometimes the whole car vibrates fairly severely (with the RPMs) when in gear, but other times will take off as smooth as can be. It is only really noticeable in the first 3 gears. I have noticed that when the car has decided to vibrate, it continues to vibrate even when I push the clutch pedal in, but stops vibrating if I coast in neutral with the clutch pedal out. I have also noticed that the car has a tendency to decide to accelerate smoothly when I slip the clutch a lot taking off from a stop, but this does not always work.
I'm not sure if this is related to that problem, but sometimes the trans also takes a lot more force than normal to put into first gear from a stop (but shifts through all other gears normally), and other times shifts into first very easily.
I do not hear any unusual noises.
I also am led to believe that it is not any of the motor or trans mounts because I replaced all of those with polyurethane units a few months ago and none of the bolts are loose. The car only very recently developed the problem with the vibration.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
0 Intermittent Vibration During Acceleration 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
D intermittent clutch pedal vibration/ rattling sound 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
S EMERGENCY FLASHERS COME ON INTERMITTENTLY- UNCOMMANDED PERIMETER LIGHTING TSB? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
E 2010 Mustang GT - randon, intermittent, fresh hard starts with rough idle. 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Tavis 89 LX 2.3L - Turn Signal and Backup Light intermittently works 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 1
D 2000 Mustang V6 cranks, no start, and no fuel pressure (BUT has started intermittently) SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 3
Xkuzme1 Intermittent Starting (Video) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
P Carb, Fuel, or Ignition issue? Intermittent running rough 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 15
L 1994 gt 5.0 intermittent engine loss 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 10
FREDDIEBEAR Intermittent engine miss, 68 5.0L 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 6
JCBeaver Fox Do I have a bad ground? Intermittent starting/electrical issue (93 GT) 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
C Intermittent Throttle and White Gas Smoke SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
Bultaco51 intermittent starting 2003 mach 1, why? good fuel pressure 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 11
Jheater89lx Electrical Looking for pointers intermittent loss of spark Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
S Louder Exhaust at Idle/Intermittent Exhaust leak SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
en4cer1133 Windshield wipers stuck on low intermittent. Washer fluid pump also in the mix! 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
T 95 GT Cold Start Surging, Occasional Stalling, Intermittent CEL 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
1978Cobra2 Engine Intermittent Spark, no start 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 6
P 89, intermittent miss from start until its up to temp for about 10 min Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
santos Engine HELP, intermittent miss Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
M RPM Drops to idle intermittently when fuel tank is 1/4 full 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
M 1994 3.8L Mustang Dies intermittently 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 7
F intermittent check engine light with no codes. 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 8
Tim Watts Intermittent Heater, Fuel Gauge And Temperature Gauge 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
RysRed96GT Intermittent Sputtering Under Load 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
S Electrical Cooling Fan Issues - Intermittent Check Engine Light 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 13
8 Electrical Intermittent Coil Spark - No Start. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
TGIVinnie Tps Or Pcm Or What, Intermittent Gremlin 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
T 91 Mustang Intermittent Injector Pulse Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 18
Scott_96GT Intermittent Loss Of Spark. Possible Pcm Failure? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
merc123 Engine Intermittent Power Loss Wot SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
S Please Help! - Intermittent Cel , Power Loss / Dies Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
R Intermittent Flashing Service Engine Soon Light 02 Gt SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 11
p7776x3 Electrical Intermittent Power Loss To Computer 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
K Gauge Cluster Intermittent SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
B Help! 99 Gt Intermittently Misfiring SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
S 99 Gt Intermittent Driveability Problems 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
txcoqui Brakes Need Help Abs/traction Control Lights Intermittent SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
Real time recon Engine Fluctuating Tachometer ( Intermittent) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
J No Voltage To Tps Intermittent No Start/run Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
G Engine Intermittent Hesitation/misfire Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
N 1995 Mustang Gt 5.0 Intermittent Idle 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 7
Scott7512 Intermittent Msd6al Problem. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
WonkeyDonkey Flicker Or Intermittent Check Engine Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
J 1995 5.0l Intermittent Fuel Pressure 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
L Engine Mustang Howls When Turning Steering Wheel Is Intermittent 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 4
$ Engine Intermittent Hot Idle Surge Driving Me Crazy Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
J Intermittent Clutch Issue Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
winnipegkevin Engine Intermittent Hot Start Issue Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
E Engine Intermittent Drivability Issue Please Help! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 12
Similar threads
Top Bottom