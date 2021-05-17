Ircsi says Hi from Hungary

I

Ircsi

New Member
May 17, 2021
1
0
1
39
Veszprém
Hello community!

Thank you for letting me in the group.

About my car: She is a 1974 Mustang Ghia, 2.3 liter, read-white angel called Carol. I have it since 2010. We have good and bad times together.
At the moment I live the bad part of it as she is at my car mechanic since 2,5 years...
About me: I live in Hungary and crazy about old USA cars - although I work at the automotive industry I do not beleive in the nowdays cars, only built before 1980.
I have another old-timer and have a bucket list of other 8 cars... :)
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
New from FL
Replies
2
Views
215
The Welcome Wagon
AUSTEXLX
A
Kyle427
Progress Thread 1986 GT 5.0 Mustang Restoration/Bringing my dad's old car back to life
Replies
83
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
CarMichael Angelo
CarMichael Angelo
R
Joining the discussion From Missouri
Replies
6
Views
448
The Welcome Wagon
kiddiccarus
kiddiccarus
S
5.4 swap-new to the site & may have a few questions
Replies
1
Views
205
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
MustangIIMatt
MustangIIMatt
WhiteCobra95
Cats, I need some feedback / reccomendations
Replies
30
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Willybill32
Willybill32
Top Bottom