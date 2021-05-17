Ircsi says Hi from Hungary

Hello community!Thank you for letting me in the group.About my car: She is a 1974 Mustang Ghia, 2.3 liter, read-white angel called Carol. I have it since 2010. We have good and bad times together.At the moment I live the bad part of it as she is at my car mechanic since 2,5 years...About me: I live in Hungary and crazy about old USA cars - although I work at the automotive industry I do not beleive in the nowdays cars, only built before 1980.I have another old-timer and have a bucket list of other 8 cars...