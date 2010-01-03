Junkyard electric fans

Posted via Mobile Device whoever needed turbo clearance, you can't fit a mark 8 fan... I had a guy want to buy one from me for this reason but it wouldn't clear. The taurus fan is smaller diameter but you'll prob still have to trim off one side of the shroud but it might work. As for the contour fan, this is my new fan of choice and what i recommend. I used to be all for the mark 8 fan, which is still much more powerful, but the fit and low amp usage of the contour is really nice. With the mark fan you need a hard to find 80 amp relay which i had to order off ebay because no parts stores carry anything that large. With the contour you can use a simple 30 amp found at any autozone. My buddy even tested his and it only draws something like 21 amps.