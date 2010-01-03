Junkyard electric fans

Hawaiian5.0GT




Dec 26, 2009



I picked up a electric fan setup from a V6 ford contour for $40.00 at a You Pull It yard.It fits really nice on the fox body radiator.I made some small L brackets on the top so I could bolt it where the stock shroud was And on the bottom I made some brackets to slide in where the shroud did.
DSC03611.jpg

DSC03793.jpg

DSC03795.jpg
 



undercnstrction


Nov 10, 2009



that is an electric fan setup correct? i've read before that those fans work pretty well on the fox radiators. there is an abundance of those in the local junkyard. what else, besides the fan itself, would i need to take to make it work? what special wiring harnesses, fuses, etc??
 
Hawaiian5.0GT




Dec 26, 2009



undercnstrction said:
that is an electric fan setup correct? i've read before that those fans work pretty well on the fox radiators. there is an abundance of those in the local junkyard. what else, besides the fan itself, would i need to take to make it work? what special wiring harnesses, fuses, etc??
Click to expand...
I used a Jegs adjustable temperature control switch part#555-52125 and a 30amp relay.

JEGS 52125 JEGS Adjustable Temperature Control Switch
 
91stalker




Jun 7, 2007




^ Ive got both Black Magic single fan and junkyard V6 Contour fans. Definitely prefer the Contour fans. The Black Magic will be getting replaced soon.

+1 for V6 Contour Fans!!
 
mob





Oct 3, 2003





Arent the taurus and mark 8 fans single fans? I ask this because I dont have any clearance on the driver side of my radiator in between the rad and my turbo so I need a single fan to go on the pass side.

100_1951.jpg
 
87GT Drop Top




May 1, 2009




mob said:
Arent the taurus and mark 8 fans single fans? I ask this because I dont have any clearance on the driver side of my radiator in between the rad and my turbo so I need a single fan to go on the pass side.

100_1951.jpg
Click to expand...
Yes the Taurus and MarkVIII fans are single fans. Either one should fit fine.


undercnstrction said:
i've heard of the 3G alt. those are out of the sn95 v8 cars correct? what are the 6G alts?
Click to expand...
The 6G is a later model alternator that is smaller then the 3G so you don't have to grind the bracket to make it fit. It's also wires slightly different. I got mine on ebay. Search this item # 360217957644. It comes with a new/used regulator plug. I didn't use the stock power supply. I ran 4 guage cable from the battery to the alternator. I also ran a 4 guage ground from the block to the chassis. I have a 4" crank pulley so I got a 1 7/8" pulley for the alternator so it would charge good at idle. The pulley that came on the alternator was 2 1/4". I charge 12-12.5 at idle with everthing on and 13.8-14.3 what I'm above 1300 rpms.
 
Shakerhood




Oct 28, 2004




91stalker said:
^ Ive got both Black Magic single fan and junkyard V6 Contour fans. Definitely prefer the Contour fans. The Black Magic will be getting replaced soon.

+1 for V6 Contour Fans!!
Click to expand...
I believe the Cougar uses the same Fan set up as the Contour too.
 
Gearbanger 101





Aug 10, 2002




Shakerhood said:
I believe the Cougar uses the same Fan set up as the Contour too.
Click to expand...
Correct....V6 (2.5L) Contour/Mystique and Mercury Cougars all used the dual fan set up. Some 4-cylinder cars had them as well, but you've really got to look under the hood to confirm for certain.

I've got a fan off of a mid-90's Mercury Mystique on my '06 F150 and it cools the big 5.4L quite well. :nice:
 


undercnstrction


Nov 10, 2009



87GT Drop Top said:
The 6G is a later model alternator that is smaller then the 3G so you don't have to grind the bracket to make it fit. It's also wires slightly different. I got mine on ebay. Search this item # 360217957644. It comes with a new/used regulator plug. I didn't use the stock power supply. I ran 4 guage cable from the battery to the alternator. I also ran a 4 guage ground from the block to the chassis. I have a 4" crank pulley so I got a 1 7/8" pulley for the alternator so it would charge good at idle. The pulley that came on the alternator was 2 1/4". I charge 12-12.5 at idle with everthing on and 13.8-14.3 what I'm above 1300 rpms.
Click to expand...
what year, and what car did they come out of? i would think it's something i could source out of a local JY?
 
Gearbanger 101





Aug 10, 2002




Its easier just to grind the bracket and instal the 3G alternator over the 6G unit. Keep in mind, many of the 6G caseings are not in the correct configuration to work with the Fox body brackets.
 
85_SS_302_Coupe





Nov 11, 2003





Posted via Mobile Device whoever needed turbo clearance, you can't fit a mark 8 fan... I had a guy want to buy one from me for this reason but it wouldn't clear. The taurus fan is smaller diameter but you'll prob still have to trim off one side of the shroud but it might work. As for the contour fan, this is my new fan of choice and what i recommend. I used to be all for the mark 8 fan, which is still much more powerful, but the fit and low amp usage of the contour is really nice. With the mark fan you need a hard to find 80 amp relay which i had to order off ebay because no parts stores carry anything that large. With the contour you can use a simple 30 amp found at any autozone. My buddy even tested his and it only draws something like 21 amps.
 
Gearbanger 101





Aug 10, 2002




mob said:
Arent the taurus and mark 8 fans single fans? I ask this because I dont have any clearance on the driver side of my radiator in between the rad and my turbo so I need a single fan to go on the pass side.

100_1951.jpg
Click to expand...
Fan clearance......how about turbo clearance. :eek:

If that sucker isn't right up against your radiator like it looks in that picture, its damn close. You're going to run into serious issue when that engine starts to twist under torque load.
 
wolfe67




Aug 3, 2014





Does anybody know how many amps the ford contour dual fans use. I heard someone say 21 amps. That seems a bit much. I bin using one in my foxbody for 3 years an I'm not having any trouble, but my cousin is. It draws his headlights down an he claims he's running a tenth slower in the 1/4 mile.
 
jrichker





Mar 10, 2000






Electric fan = 3G alternator if you want long life & reliability from your car.
The electric fan saves some HP. The stock fan's parasitic drag runs from 7-12 HP depending on who you talk to. The electric fan uses about 1/2 HP of power from the electrical system. The current draw is up 90 amps startup surge and as high as 30 -40 amps running full speed. Look at the fuse size in the car the fan originally came from when using a junkyard fan to get some clues as to how much current the fan draws. Aftermarket fans will come the specs that have the current requirements clearly stated.

Figure this:
Ignition system & computer = 12 amps
Fuel pump = 12 amps
Exterior lights = 15 amps
Fan (heater or A/C) = 15 amps (can run between 5-25 amps depending on setting)
Radio & instruments = 10 amps
Wipers = 10 amps

That's grand total of 74 amps from a 65 amp alternator. Talk about overdrawn at the bank!


3G alternator installation & wiring instructions
3G Alternator Install: A How To | Mustang Forums at StangNet
 
  


