Just discovered 1964 pace car

dadsmustang
- Mar 8, 2008
I have a 1964 1/2 coupe that I've been working on. In the process of finding out original color and interior I found that the build date was April 22 1964 and that the paint code was "c".
No C code paint for early 1965 so I did some digging and found that C is pace car white.
A bit more research and I found that if it was a true 1964 pace car replica that it would have "pace car" written on the radiator support.
I am shocked! Only 190 1964 Pace car replica coupes were made and I'm pretty sure there is one in my garage.
Does anyone know what the value of this car is? It is restorable condition and in the process of an amateur restoration.
How do I contact the pace car registry to confirm my find?
