Progress Thread King Cobra Build in Oregon

79PaceKar

79PaceKar

Active Member
Jun 28, 2020
79
64
28
71
Eugene,, OR
Larry here from Oregon. I have started a new thread, as least I think I have for my King Cobra build here in Oregon. Update for new readers, or is the correct verbiage Threadies?? Bought car in Washington state and bright here to Oregon. I was working on my 79 Pace car but painted it a ruby red and HATE the color. Then this ii came up for sale from a buddy in Washington. Wife told him to select a car to sleep in or get rid of at least one.......been there myself. So I bought it. As shown it is all black with 302 and OEM interior. Car is very straight. To he honest, it is impressively straight of a car this experienced..... Clear is coming off. Pulled engine and transmission. Engine is a resent rebuild. I have a professionally rebuilt T-5 to install. Will be painting Ford Triple Yellow. Using urethane paint and clear. Never been to painting school, self taught but my mentor said painting over the OEM paint that does not show metal is the way to go. Installing Edelbrock heads and MSD ignition. When I owned an LED brake light business I designed a dash insert that would replace gauges with either VDO or Autometer gauges. I like the rims but need to get them polished. Want raised white letter tires. Typing correction does not work. Photos attached. Engine is pulled, getting ready to start body work. More photos to follow.
 

Attachments

  • Gauges.jpg
    Gauges.jpg
    521.8 KB · Views: 0
  • Black Body.JPG
    Black Body.JPG
    654 KB · Views: 0
  • Rim white Letters.JPG
    Rim white Letters.JPG
    423.6 KB · Views: 0
  • Lift Rims.jpg
    Lift Rims.jpg
    469.1 KB · Views: 0

  • Sponsors(?)


StangNet members!! Check out our new knowmoto app and win a $100 gift card from Late Model Restoration.
StangNet created a new car social app called knowmoto! Add your Mustang or post a photo in the knowmoto app and enter for a chance at a $100 gift card from LMR. Click the LMR Logo for more about the knowmoto Mega Thread!
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

79PaceKar
Oregon Pace Car
Replies
0
Views
181
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
79PaceKar
79PaceKar
Chythar
Paint and Body Recently finished repairing my 94 Cobra's rear quarter panel
Replies
20
Views
520
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Rcdgl
R
79PaceKar
Progress Thread Oregon Pace Car Story to Coolness
Replies
142
Views
7K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
79PaceKar
79PaceKar
L
For Sale Numbers Matching 1970 Boss 302
Replies
3
Views
509
Classic Mustangs For Sale
Linelock
L
H
Fuel Fuel issue with carb and electric pump
Replies
6
Views
194
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
HylanderUS
H
Top Bottom