EDIT: This post has turned into me seeing how much money I need to dump into the T5 to fix the whineIts coming up on two years since I rebuilt my T5. Still holding strong.After the rebuild, it still had the common 1,2,3, and 5th gear whine. Even with every single bearing replaced, it still whines. I even replaced the input shaft, as it had visible wear on the teeth and heat discoloration on the race. I believe the transmission was run low on oil at some point before I bought the car. Its sounds like a blower in 1st-3rd. 5th gear is subtle, but there.If anyone has experience with a whining T5, I'd love to know how long it lasted and what it did before it blew... Like I said, mine is close to two years already of frequent driving. I beat theout of it too, but no power shifting or racing. I keep full synthetic ATF in it. It doesn't get very hot either, even on long trips. I can leave my hand on it for a few seconds. Shifts easily and smoothly.