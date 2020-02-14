Lightswitch diagram/function Mustang II

Rockinkees
Hi there!
I’m in need of the functions of the headlight switch terminals.
I need it for a project, if someone can fill me in on this, it will be much appreciated!!
what I have is an original Mustang II lightswitch, Motorcraft, I would like to know the functions of the terminals, so that I can blend it in in my project.
Please take a look at the pics and drawing and you’ll know what I mean.
Thanks in advance!!
grtz from Holland,
Kees
