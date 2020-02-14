Lightswitch diagram/function Mustang II

Rockinkees

Member
Mar 28, 2018
31
10
18
53
Hi there!
I’m in need of the functions of the headlight switch terminals.
I need it for a project, if someone can fill me in on this, it will be much appreciated!!

what I have is an original Mustang II lightswitch, Motorcraft, I would like to know the functions of the terminals, so that I can blend it in in my project.
Please take a look at the pics and drawing and you’ll know what I mean.

Thanks in advance!!

grtz from Holland,
Kees
 

